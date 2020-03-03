Third Big Horn County jail escapee arrested in Crow Agency

The third Big Horn County jail escapee was arrested late Tuesday morning, after being on the run for 25 days, at a residence in Crow Agency.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence "Pete" Big Hair confirmed the arrest Tuesday, saying 25-year-old Andrew Parham was taken without incident at about 11:30 a.m.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals, Big Hair said.

Parham was named as one of several inmates who assaulted a detention officer at the Big Horn County jail on the night of Feb. 7 and then escaped.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charges filed against the escapees allege they had someone falsely report a shooting at a mobile home park in Hardin to draw deputies away from the jail before the escape.

Parham, Anthony Castro, Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett and Casey Leider allegedly handcuffed the detention officer, took his keys and then forced a dispatcher to let them out of the jail.

Investigators believe they had arranged earlier in the day to meet a getaway car across the street in the parking lot of a nearby chiropractor's office.

Leider did not leave the jail, but returned and let out other inmates. The inmates covered up cameras, damaged lights and tried to barricade entrances.