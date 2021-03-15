Trial begins in Laurel woman's 2019 strangulation death

Culp and others organized a volunteer search party of what Leonhardt estimated was 70 people to comb the area where Bray's car was found. But soon after, her body was found by an ATV rider roughly three miles away, east of town near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive.

Inside the abandoned car were Bray's purse, cellphone and clothing. Leonhardt said her jeans were pulled inside out and the underwear was inside, appearing as though it had come off at the same time. A bra was damaged, with the U-like clasp bent almost straight, Deputy Valerie Juhl said.

The back seat of the car had blood smeared in the middle seat, and more blood on the right seat and door, the deputies said. Juhl said there was blood on Bray’s jeans, as well.

Bray’s son told the jury that when he got the call directing him to his mother’s abandoned car, he noticed the turn signal on the steering column was broken off, and the head of the ignition key was bent. Justin Smith said he’d borrowed the car the week before and both the turn signal and key were intact.

Prosecutors showed the jury photos of Bray’s body on Monday, taken at dusk as the sun was setting. Deputies guarded the crime scene overnight and detectives arrived in the morning to process the scene.