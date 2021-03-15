Trial begins in Laurel woman's 2019 strangulation death

The 57-year-old Laurel woman found dead in a ravine outside of town in 2019 was described as sweet and timid on Monday, but perhaps too trusting of others.
Lori Bray died of strangulation on Oct. 1, 2019. Her body was found the next day, naked and lodged between a steep hillside and a treeline at its base.
Twenty-four-year-old Diego Thomas Hernandez is charged with deliberate homicide in Bray’s death.
The trial began Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Bray’s friend, Cathy Culp, testified Monday. “She was very timid,” Culp said. “Very, very sweet. By far the sweetest person I’ve met.”
But Culp said Bray tended to be too trusting of others, and that she couldn’t see the bad in people.
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Leonhardt said Culp pulled him aside the day Bray was reported missing. She was with Bray's son. Leonhardt said Culp told him she was worried because Bray had been in an abusive romantic relationship in the past, and Culp was worried her friend wouldn’t be safe if a man was aggressive or forceful toward her.
Bray was small in stature. Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist said she weighed 92 pounds.
Culp was Bray’s manager where she worked at the Cedar Ridge Casino, and was the first to find Bray’s green Chrysler 300 abandoned north of town, near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road.
Culp and others organized a volunteer search party of what Leonhardt estimated was 70 people to comb the area where Bray's car was found. But soon after, her body was found by an ATV rider roughly three miles away, east of town near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive.
Inside the abandoned car were Bray's purse, cellphone and clothing. Leonhardt said her jeans were pulled inside out and the underwear was inside, appearing as though it had come off at the same time. A bra was damaged, with the U-like clasp bent almost straight, Deputy Valerie Juhl said.
The back seat of the car had blood smeared in the middle seat, and more blood on the right seat and door, the deputies said. Juhl said there was blood on Bray’s jeans, as well.
Bray’s son told the jury that when he got the call directing him to his mother’s abandoned car, he noticed the turn signal on the steering column was broken off, and the head of the ignition key was bent. Justin Smith said he’d borrowed the car the week before and both the turn signal and key were intact.
Prosecutors showed the jury photos of Bray’s body on Monday, taken at dusk as the sun was setting. Deputies guarded the crime scene overnight and detectives arrived in the morning to process the scene.
Defense attorney Meghan Benson noted that while Juhl, the deputy, said she believed a shoe print found near Bray’s body belonged to Hernandez’ shoes, experts at the state crime lab said it was too common a shoe to lead to any solid conclusions. Hernandez' shoes had been taken as evidence.
As jurors were walking out of the courtroom at the end of the day, Hernandez began loudly reciting the Lord’s Prayer from his spot at the defense table.
When the jury was gone and the door shut, Judge Michael Moses admonished Hernandez, saying he couldn’t speak in front of the jury unless he was under oath.
Hernandez had similarly broken out into prayer during jury selection last week.
The state’s case was set to continue on Tuesday.
