LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming authorities have located an abandoned truck believed to have been commandeered by two inmates who escaped from a state prison camp.
The Laramie Boomerang reports that the stolen Ford pick-up truck was found dumped outside of a roofing company in Laramie on Monday.
Authorities say the truck that belongs to the city of Newcastle was not reported to police until Thursday.
Police say a black 2005 Subaru Forester was reported stolen Monday and they believe the two fugitives are responsible.
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp authorities say 48-year-old Jason Green and 30-year-old Robert Simpson remain at large after escaping the facility Sunday.
Police say they believe the inmates escaped with a black lab. Simpson was assigned to a dog-training program prior to his escape.