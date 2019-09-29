The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Isaiah Follett
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 37
Height: 5’ 07”
Weight: 190
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Follett is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal supervised release following a federal conviction for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
If you have information regarding Follett, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.