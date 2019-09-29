{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Isaiah Follett

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 37

Height: 5’ 07”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Weight: 190

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Follett is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal supervised release following a federal conviction for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

If you have information regarding Follett, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0