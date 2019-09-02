The U.S. Attorney for Montana met Aug. 28-30 with his counterparts around the country on public safety in Native American communities.
Kurt Alme is the vice chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Native American Issues.
Alme and 52 other U.S. attorneys began a three-day meeting in New Mexico Wednesday to discuss violent crime, law enforcement resources, drug trafficking and abuse, and white collar crime, according to a press release from Alme’s office.
More than four in five Native Americans or Alaska Native adults have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, according to a 2016 study funded by the National Institute of Justice. Among women, more than half have experienced violence from an intimate partner, the study found.
“We need to work together to reduce drug trafficking and violence, to ensure that those who go missing are found, and that victims of crime receive the help they need to heal,” Alme said.
In July, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a new tool that allowed tribal governments to input data and gain access to the FBI’s National Sex Offender Registry.