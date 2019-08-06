An early morning vehicle fire in a South Side neighborhood is being investigated by the Billings Police Department.
The fire was reported at about 3:43 a.m. on the 100 block of Adams Street, according to the Billings Fire Department.
"The fire caused heavy fire damage to the interior of the vehicle," said Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender in a press release. The fire appeared intentionally set.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the vehicle was not occupied when the fire began. The vehicle and its contents were insured at the time of the fire and damages are estimated to be $15,000, according to BFD.
BPD detectives have been assigned the investigation, Capt. Neil Lawrence said by email Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made as of 1:30 p.m Tuesday.