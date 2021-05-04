Victim says she talked kidnapping, rape suspect into surrendering in Billings standoff

The 47-year-old man arrested after allegedly holding two people hostage inside a home in the Billings Heights on Monday was persuaded to surrender by the woman he is accused of raping during the standoff, according to charges.
Donald Edward Foster, who remains jailed pending his initial court appearance, faces four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of attempted sexual intercourse without consent and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
Foster is set to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday.
According to charges, dispatch received a call from a home on Stillwater Lane from Foster's mother, who said she had been forcibly restrained by Foster but had managed to break free of her restraints and escape.
The home Foster was in became the focus of a police standoff that began around 2 a.m. and ended at 9:35 a.m., when Foster exited the home and surrendered to police.
Prosecutors allege that Foster raped an 18-year-old woman multiple times during the time between when the first woman escaped and when Foster surrendered to police.
The 18-year-old is not related to Foster.
Foster's mother reported she woke up early that morning to see Foster standing in her bedroom holding a long knife in his hand, charges state.
She said the 18-year-old girl was standing outside of the room screaming, the woman told police.
Foster is accused of threatening his mother, allegedly saying, “Do what I say and no one will get hurt,” according to charges.
According to statements from both women, Foster threatened them with a fixed-blade knife that had a blade the length of one of the women’s elbow to wrist, she estimated.
The women say Foster bound their hands using shoelaces and headphone cords, led them to the basement and into separate rooms, where his mother was able to ultimately break free of her restraints and leave.
Prosecutors allege Foster raped the younger woman multiple times and later armed himself with a handgun before surrendering to police, who had been in negotiations with him via phone.
The 18-year-old woman told police she was able to persuade Foster to surrender by convincing him that prison would be better than suicide.
Charges state she promised him she would hold his hand when they walked outside to meet police, and that she did walk outside with him to waiting police, holding his wrist.
She said she persuaded him to leave the handgun on the dresser inside.
Both women received medical treatment after exiting the house.
Foster has been in and out of prison since 2003, Department of Corrections records show.
His most recent prison term lasted from 2012 to 2018, when he was in federal prison on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction. He was still serving federal probation on that case when the new kidnapping and rape charges were filed.