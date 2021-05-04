Victim says she talked kidnapping, rape suspect into surrendering in Billings standoff

The 18-year-old is not related to Foster.

Foster's mother reported she woke up early that morning to see Foster standing in her bedroom holding a long knife in his hand, charges state.

She said the 18-year-old girl was standing outside of the room screaming, the woman told police.

Foster is accused of threatening his mother, allegedly saying, “Do what I say and no one will get hurt,” according to charges.

According to statements from both women, Foster threatened them with a fixed-blade knife that had a blade the length of one of the women’s elbow to wrist, she estimated.

The women say Foster bound their hands using shoelaces and headphone cords, led them to the basement and into separate rooms, where his mother was able to ultimately break free of her restraints and leave.

Prosecutors allege Foster raped the younger woman multiple times and later armed himself with a handgun before surrendering to police, who had been in negotiations with him via phone.

The 18-year-old woman told police she was able to persuade Foster to surrender by convincing him that prison would be better than suicide.