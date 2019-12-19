A Billings man is suing the federal government saying delayed medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs led to an unnecessary leg amputation in 2018.
Florentine Angel, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, said in a lawsuit that doctors at the VA hospitals he attended failed to act in a timely manner on his repeated requests to see a vascular surgeon. His symptoms then worsened and he had his right leg amputated above the knee in April 2018.
It was not clear from the lawsuit whether the amputation was performed at a private facility or a VA facility, and Angel's attorney, Vincent Salminen, declined to comment.
After the amputation, Angel “became aware that he should have been seen by a vascular surgeon,” the lawsuit states. Angel said he had made repeated requests to see such a specialist.
Angel grew up in Sidney and served in combat as a Marine in the 1960s. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his right side and right leg, which led to various medical complications over the years, including secondary vascular disease and peripheral neuropathy, or damage to the nerves outside of his brain and spinal cord. He suffered from pain, asymmetric limb size, circulation problems and diminished pulses, according to the lawsuit.
Angel has received care from Veterans Health Administration centers in Billings, Helena, Denver and Salt Lake City. That included surgeries on his right leg in 2003 and 2005.
But he later developed symptoms that according to the lawsuit should have been addressed by limb-sparing surgery. That surgery should have taken place “as early as” April 2017, the lawsuit states.
The amputation happened roughly a year later.
Angel filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in October.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Billings responded, denying that the VA hospitals delayed or refused medical care to Angel, and denying that his symptoms should have been addressed by limb-sparing surgery while under the VA's care.
Angel filed the lawsuit after the department declined to settle his administrative claim, which he filed in March. The department can reject, settle or decline to respond to administrative claims within six months. It declined to respond to Angel’s.
The lawsuit includes a $3 million demand, which Salminen said could change as the case proceeds.
“The guy’s a good guy, a Vietnam vet,” Salminen said. “It’s sad that we as a country allow these kinds of things to happen.”
According to data released Dec. 1, facilities within the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System had longer wait times for primary care, specialist care and mental health than the national average for the last two weeks of November. That included wait times for a specialist at Great Falls (20.28 days) and Helena (19 days) facilities that were nearly double the national average of 10.12 days. Data for the first two weeks of December shows the Montana facilities dipped below the national average for mental health appointment wait times.
The November data also showed that for 92% of the appointments at all Montana VA facilities, patients were able to be seen within 30 days.
MaryAnna Clemons, public affairs specialist for the Montana VA Health Care System, said veterans are now better served in health care after new legislation took effect this year giving veterans more leeway in seeking private care that is paid for by the VA.
Clemons said the best gauge of whether VA facilities are adequately staffed is health outcomes for veterans, as well as access to care, "and by those standards, Montana VAHCS is doing well."