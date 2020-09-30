 Skip to main content
Virginia man sentenced to prison in Signal Peak fraud scheme
Virginia man sentenced to prison in Signal Peak fraud scheme

A Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for his part in a scheme to defraud the Signal Peak coal mine near Roundup out of more than $10 million.  

John Howard Boothe Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. 

He was ordered to pay $285,000 in restitution to Signal Peak Energy LLC. 

Boothe pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

Along with Larry Price Jr. and a third person identified only as JC, Boothe participated in a scheme to overbill the mine and conduct fake sales for equipment that wouldn't be delivered.

The payments from the mine were funneled through companies that Price controlled. The scheme was carried out between 2013 and 2018. 

Boothe received $285,000 for his participation in the schemes. 

Boothe's attorneys, Dennis Lee and Aaron Gillespie, did not immediately return a request for comment left on Wednesday evening. 

