'We haven't put our money in the right places in a long time,' Billings police lieutenant says

Amid a nationwide conversation about policing, those calling for better funding for social services are echoing something Billings police have been saying for a long time.
“We as a community, and probably as a nation if you look bigger, we haven’t put our money in the right places in a long time, and we’ve had the opportunity to do so,” said Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Protests and calls for police reform spread across the U.S. after a Black man, George Floyd, died in Minneapolis in May when a white officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Calls for reform have ranged from dismantling police departments to diverting funding away from law enforcement and toward things like education, employment and housing assistance, and mental health services.
Boosting social service resources is something leadership at the Billings Police Department supports.
Wooley said youth runaways are a good example. Law enforcement must respond, but the real problem calls for other types of expertise — and child protection workers aren’t typically on hand to help unless there’s already an active case.
Youth runaway cases can involve some form of conflict or abuse at home, and kids may be wary when an officer does locate them.
“…They know that from the first experience, you’re going to put them in the back of a cop car, and you’re going to drive them back home and you’re going to drop them off to whatever they were running from,” Wooley said.
Law enforcement officers aren’t social workers or experts in child trauma, Wooley said. On runaway calls and others, they often recognize addiction issues or “symptoms of major mental health problems, none of which any cop would say they’re qualified to truly help with.”
Police respond to a lot of dispatch calls reporting disorderly conduct by someone downtown. These, too, can show where resources are stretched thin.
Without a designated detox center where the person can sober up, police might bring the person to the Community Crisis Center, a nonprofit that serves people in mental health and addiction crisis.
“We take them to the Crisis Center. Sometimes the Crisis Center won’t take them because of their behaviors there — they become violent, they threaten staff, they spit on them, and then they burn the bridge there,” Wooley said. “And then a lot of times, we just take them to the ER to let them sober up, or they’re having behavioral issues, you know. And then the ER has to deal with them for a little while, and then they get kicked back out on the streets.”
The Crisis Center does not turn people away due to capacity, according to Director MarCee Farrar-Neary. But for roughly 10 years, the organization’s 18 beds have been full every night. They’ve had nights when up to 28 people were waiting for a bed, Farrar-Neary said.
The center treats those with the most urgent needs first, and requires others to wait in the lobby or outside, if the weather allows.
Farrar-Neary said the addiction treatment, mental health counseling and supportive housing services in the region are overtaxed.
“There’s really just not enough to go around for the demands of the community,” Farrar-Neary said.
Treatment is another place patrol officers might take someone who’s been the subject of a call to police. If someone is asking for help with their addiction, they need to get help soon, when they are self-motivated, experts say.
Rimrock takes people dropped off by the police whenever possible, but there’s not always space, said CEO Lenette Kosovich. The organization also serves people who seek treatment on their own.
“We really can’t keep beds open,” she said.
Police funding
The department is opposed to funding cuts.
Wooley said the lack of funding for community services shouldn’t be fixed now in a way that’s “punitive” to law enforcement.
He also believes diverting money from the police department in order to better fund social services wouldn’t serve the community’s best interests.
“I mean, I don’t know that anybody can argue you don’t want a better trained officer who makes better decisions, right?” he said.
In addition to basic law enforcement academy training, officers at the Billings Police Department receive three weeks of training before beginning work, and then are supervised by a field training officer for four months before working on their own.
Assuming voters pass a public safety mill levy change this fall, the police department will be able to maintain current operations, according to City Finance Director Andy Zoeller. Passing the levy won't expand police programs, Zoeller said.
The levy amount currently taken in each year, $8.2 million, goes to both police and fire departments and has not been increased since 2010. The levy change this fall would increase the public safety levy amount to $12 million.
“The passage is critical to maintain our operations and not slide back any further,” Police Chief Rich St. John said.
St. John said a $270,000 cut already enacted in recent weeks has caused the department to lose three support staff and one sworn officer.
Substance Abuse Connect
St. John is hoping that through a new coalition working on addiction in the area, people who need addiction or mental health services can get them more readily, and police can be freed up to focus more on things like drug trafficking, human trafficking and violent crime.
“We’re there to enforce the law and those things that we talked about are not, generally, violations of the law,” he said. “They’re social issues.”
A coalition of 89 public and private organizations in Yellowstone County are working to reduce drug-related crime, partly by increasing resources available for the growing number of people struggling with substance abuse. Billings Police Department, the Community Crisis Center and Rimrock all participate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the roll-out of some initiatives, but the group is still adhering to its three-year plan.
Actions include piloting a program that embeds two Rimrock case managers in the Billings Probation and Parole office for on-site help. Another pilot project will make a mental health counselor available for patrol officers to call on when needed. Project managers aren’t yet sure whether that will happen over the phone, over a tablet or in some other way, according to coalition coordinator, Kristin Lundgren.
Soon the police department hopes to invite representatives from local service organizations, including Rimrock and the Crisis Center, for periodic presentations at daily shift briefings to tell patrol officers when and where to bring someone for help.
Funding for the coalition comes from federal grants from the Office of National Drug Control Policy, through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Billings Police Department. The state of Montana and Yellowstone County have also provided funding.
