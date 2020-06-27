'We haven't put our money in the right places in a long time,' Billings police lieutenant says

Law enforcement officers aren’t social workers or experts in child trauma, Wooley said. On runaway calls and others, they often recognize addiction issues or “symptoms of major mental health problems, none of which any cop would say they’re qualified to truly help with.”

Police respond to a lot of dispatch calls reporting disorderly conduct by someone downtown. These, too, can show where resources are stretched thin.

Without a designated detox center where the person can sober up, police might bring the person to the Community Crisis Center, a nonprofit that serves people in mental health and addiction crisis.

“We take them to the Crisis Center. Sometimes the Crisis Center won’t take them because of their behaviors there — they become violent, they threaten staff, they spit on them, and then they burn the bridge there,” Wooley said. “And then a lot of times, we just take them to the ER to let them sober up, or they’re having behavioral issues, you know. And then the ER has to deal with them for a little while, and then they get kicked back out on the streets.”