A West Yellowstone man accused of having homemade bombs pleaded guilty with prosecutors in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday as part of a plea deal.
Charles Gibson Bailey, 33, of West Yellowstone admitted to owning homemade bombs on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Justice. The plea deal reached with prosecutors drops two other charges.
He had previously pleaded not guilty in April to possession of an unregistered explosive device, unlawful manufacturing a destructive device, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
If Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen accepts the plea, two counts — unlawful manufacturing and illegal possession of a firearm — will be dropped.
Sentencing is set for May 8. Bailey has been released awaiting sentencing. If convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
In March Bailey was arrested after law enforcement searched his truck finding three small improvised explosive devices and several firearms, according to court documents.
Bailey had a protection order issued against him by a former partner in February, and the search of his truck was conducted in connection with a suspected violation of the order.
An investigation into the explosive devices triggered an investigation in West Yellowstone that closed a residential block overnight.
Bailey was caught on surveillance footage spraying a substance on the door of his former partner. The block was closed while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the home on the 500 block of Firehole Avenue.