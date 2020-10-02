 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williston father sentenced to 3 1/2 years in baby's death

Williston father sentenced to 3 1/2 years in baby's death

{{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON, N.D. — A Williston man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in the death of his infant son last year.

Tank McMillin was also ordered Thursday to serve 5 years of probation. He'll get credit for 1 1/2 years he's already spent behind bars.

McMillin earlier pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in April 2019 death of 1-month-old son. The baby was found not breathing under some pillows in a hotel room.

The baby had bruising to his abdomen, back, sides, upper buttocks and feet, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.

Prosecutors have charged the baby's mother, Hannah McMillin with murder. She's jailed pending her trial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News