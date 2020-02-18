Winter vehicle thefts down in Billings

Motor vehicle thefts reported to police in Billings were down 35% from November through early February compared to the same time period a year ago.
Although no single factor could be pinpointed, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said the mild winter and increased activity by his agency’s street crimes unit could be factors.
Billings police repeatedly encounter a rise in stolen auto cases during colder months when people warming up their vehicles leave them unattended.
December 2019 and January 2020 were both abnormally warm, with average temperatures of 33 and 29.9. December was warm enough to rank as the ninth warmest all-time for the 86 years for which the National Weather Service in Billings has records.
From Nov. 1, 2018, through Feb. 7, 2019, Billings saw 217 auto thefts. Over the same period from 2019 to 2020, police records show 140 auto thefts — 77, or about a third, fewer.
Motor vehicle thefts since 2014 have exceeded 600 a year in Billings, with 3,788 motor vehicle thefts reported from 2014 through 2018, according to the most recent annual BPD report. During that period, the most auto thefts occurred in 2016, when 820 vehicles were stolen.
The most recent annual report covering 2018 crime numbers tallied 772 motor vehicle thefts that year.
The city typically sees car thefts used more for transportation or involvement in other crimes, Wooley said. In some communities, stolen cars are often “parted out” or stripped and sold in pieces at chop shops, Wooley said.
“A lot of motor thefts around here are people stealing a car to go do a robbery or a burglary,” he said. In other instances it’s simply a matter of someone trying to get from one place to another before dumping the car.
Along with the lower theft numbers, vehicle recoveries have also been down.
From the most recent November to February period there have been 117 stolen vehicles recovered. Over the same period spanning 2018 to 2019, there were 197 stolen vehicles recovered.
The recent recoveries do not coincide directly with recent theft reports, Wooley said, meaning the recovered vehicles could have been stolen at anytime and not just over the November to February period.