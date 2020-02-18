Winter vehicle thefts down in Billings

The city typically sees car thefts used more for transportation or involvement in other crimes, Wooley said. In some communities, stolen cars are often “parted out” or stripped and sold in pieces at chop shops, Wooley said.

“A lot of motor thefts around here are people stealing a car to go do a robbery or a burglary,” he said. In other instances it’s simply a matter of someone trying to get from one place to another before dumping the car.

Along with the lower theft numbers, vehicle recoveries have also been down.

From the most recent November to February period there have been 117 stolen vehicles recovered. Over the same period spanning 2018 to 2019, there were 197 stolen vehicles recovered.

The recent recoveries do not coincide directly with recent theft reports, Wooley said, meaning the recovered vehicles could have been stolen at anytime and not just over the November to February period.

