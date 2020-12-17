Wolf Point man admits assaulting woman with hatchet

A Wolf Point man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attacking a woman with a hatchet during an argument in 2019.
Austin Lee Pipe, 30, admitted one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
The assault took place on Feb. 13, 3019. Pipe and a woman were at Pipe's residence and got into an argument, according to the government's offer of proof. Pipe grabbed a hatchet and struck her in the arm and leg, sending her to the hospital for treatment, prosecutors wrote.
The change of plea was announced in a press release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney for Montana's office. Kurt Alme resigned from the position Dec. 2, and Leif Johnson is serving as Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana.
