Wolf Point man admits assaulting woman with hatchet

A Wolf Point man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attacking a woman with a hatchet during an argument in 2019.

Austin Lee Pipe, 30, admitted one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The assault took place on Feb. 13, 3019. Pipe and a woman were at Pipe's residence and got into an argument, according to the government's offer of proof. Pipe grabbed a hatchet and struck her in the arm and leg, sending her to the hospital for treatment, prosecutors wrote.

The change of plea was announced in a press release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney for Montana's office. Kurt Alme resigned from the position Dec. 2, and Leif Johnson is serving as Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.