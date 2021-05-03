Wolf Point man sentenced to more than 20 years in rape, child abuse cases

A Wolf Point man convicted by trial of aggravated sexual abuse, child abuse and other assaults was sentenced to 20 years and five months in prison on Monday.

Luke John Scott Sr., 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The sentence was announced in a press release by Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson’s office.

Scott was convicted of the charges in separate trials in January and in November 2020.

On July 7, 2017, Scott approached a woman and told her had a bottle of vodka and that a relative was fishing by the Poplar River. Once the two were at the river, Scott threatened to kill her, strangled her and then raped her.

In July 2018, Scott began abusing a minor child, including blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Scott was sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison in the aggravated sexual assault case and to 10 years on the child abuse and assault case.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris also ordered Scott to serve 10 years of supervised release.

