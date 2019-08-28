A Wolf Point woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the chest after he failed to pay for the meth she sold him.
Desire Azkadelia Lambert, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to to 121 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Lambert, also known as Cassandra Lee Follette, shot the man after the failed drug deal in September 2018, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme’s office.
The man was flown to a hospital in Billings, where he underwent surgery, according to the press release.
Lambert pleaded guilty in May to assault with a dangerous weapon and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.