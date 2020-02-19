Woman accused of helping in Hardin jailbreak arrested in Billings

The woman accused of luring law enforcement away from the Big Horn County jail in order to help inmates escape has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of robbing a Walmart employee.

Odessa Rose Cottier, 24, was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Tuesday after being picked up by police at the Walmart on Billings’ West End.

Cottier, who is also known as Odessa Rose Littlelight, is accused of shoving a person in an attempt to run after Walmart employees say they saw her removing tags from unnamed items and putting them in her purse, charges state.

Cottier is charged in Yellowstone County with one count of robbery, a felony punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and up to 40 years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cottier is also facing charges in Big Horn County, where she is accused of placing a fake call reporting gunfire to law enforcement that drew the sheriff's deputy away from the courthouse on Feb. 7.