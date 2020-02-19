Woman accused of helping in Hardin jailbreak arrested in Billings

The woman accused of luring law enforcement away from the Big Horn County jail in order to help inmates escape has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of robbing a Walmart employee.
Odessa Rose Cottier, 24, was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Tuesday after being picked up by police at the Walmart on Billings’ West End.
Cottier, who is also known as Odessa Rose Littlelight, is accused of shoving a person in an attempt to run after Walmart employees say they saw her removing tags from unnamed items and putting them in her purse, charges state.
Cottier is charged in Yellowstone County with one count of robbery, a felony punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and up to 40 years in prison.
Cottier is also facing charges in Big Horn County, where she is accused of placing a fake call reporting gunfire to law enforcement that drew the sheriff's deputy away from the courthouse on Feb. 7.
Cottier is identified as having had a romantic relationship with Stephen Caplett in charging documents. Caplett called her earlier that day from the jail and told her "it was going down tonight" and that she needed to call the sheriff's office, the charges state. She’s charged with obstructing justice, a felony, and false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Also being held in the Yellowstone County jail are three former Big Horn County jail inmates accused of escaping. Casey Leider, Stephen Caplett and Anthony Castro are all being held in Billings and have yet to be arraigned on charges related to the escape.
Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said he expects the three men to be arraigned on the county’s next scheduled “law and motion” date, which is March 3.
Still at large from the escape is Andrew Parham, 25.
A sixth individual tied to the escape, Robert Burgess, 42, is accused of driving down to Hardin from his Billings home and staging his “blacked out vehicle” in a parking lot across the street from the jail for Parham, Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett to get away in.