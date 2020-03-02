Woman accused of stabbing another woman 20 times in Miles City

A 59-year-old woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing another woman in Miles City as many as 20 times with a knife.

A criminal complaint filed in Custer County Justice Court alleges that Katy Marshall-Parr stabbed another woman in the head, neck and face at approximately 10:55 p.m. "on or about" Friday, Feb. 28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stabbing happened at 612 Marilynn Street, the complaint says.

Marshall-Parr was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted deliberate homicide and has remained in the Custer County Detention Center.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office investigated the stabbing. They did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.