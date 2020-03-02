You are the owner of this article.
Woman accused of stabbing another woman 20 times in Miles City
Woman accused of stabbing another woman 20 times in Miles City

Katy Marshall-Parr

A criminal complaint filed last in Custer County Justice Court alleges that Katy Marshall-Parr stabbed another woman approximately 20 times in the head, neck and face at approximately 10:55 p.m. "on or about" Friday, Feb. 28.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing another woman in Miles City as many as 20 times with a knife. 

A criminal complaint filed in Custer County Justice Court alleges that Katy Marshall-Parr stabbed another woman in the head, neck and face at approximately 10:55 p.m. "on or about" Friday, Feb. 28.

The stabbing happened at 612 Marilynn Street, the complaint says.

Marshall-Parr was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted deliberate homicide and has remained in the Custer County Detention Center.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office investigated the stabbing. They did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to a request for comment.

