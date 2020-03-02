Woman accused of stabbing another woman 20 times in Miles City

A 59-year-old woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing another woman in Miles City as many as 20 times with a knife.
A criminal complaint filed in Custer County Justice Court alleges that Katy Marshall-Parr stabbed another woman in the head, neck and face at approximately 10:55 p.m. "on or about" Friday, Feb. 28.
The stabbing happened at 612 Marilynn Street, the complaint says.
Marshall-Parr was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted deliberate homicide and has remained in the Custer County Detention Center.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office investigated the stabbing. They did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to a request for comment.