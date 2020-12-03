Woman admits buying rifle for probationer who shot at officers

A Livingston woman admitted on Thursday to buying a rifle for a man on probation who later shot at officers conducting a home check.
Tracy Fonda Flanigan, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings to making a false statement during a firearm transaction.
Flanigan purchased the AR-556 model rifle at The Fort in Big Timber in 2015. She'd gotten the money to do so from Michael Anderson, who in 2018 barricaded himself inside his Billings home and fired at law enforcement after first shooting at probation officers conducting a home check.
Anderson is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for the crime. At the time, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction.
Flanigan's change of plea was announced in a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Montana's office.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed Anderson in jail and he told them he'd given Flanigan money to buy the gun for him, according to the government's offer of proof.
Flanigan's sentencing has been set for April.
The AR-566 that Flanigan bought for Anderson was among the weapons found at Anderson's home when it was searched after the standoff with police in 2018.
The district court judge sentencing Anderson called his engagement with law enforcement "basically an ambush." Anderson fired 15 shots at his probation officers after engaging them in conversation during a home check.
