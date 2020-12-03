Woman admits buying rifle for probationer who shot at officers

A Livingston woman admitted on Thursday to buying a rifle for a man on probation who later shot at officers conducting a home check.

Tracy Fonda Flanigan, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings to making a false statement during a firearm transaction.

Flanigan purchased the AR-556 model rifle at The Fort in Big Timber in 2015. She'd gotten the money to do so from Michael Anderson, who in 2018 barricaded himself inside his Billings home and fired at law enforcement after first shooting at probation officers conducting a home check.

Anderson is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for the crime. At the time, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction.

Flanigan's change of plea was announced in a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Montana's office.