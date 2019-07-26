MITCHELL, S.D. — A Mitchell woman has filed a formal complaint against the city of Mitchell after she was allegedly sprayed by a city mosquito fogger in early July.
During the recent July 11 Parks and Recreation Board meeting, Board President Brian Johnson brought further details of the complaint forward to discuss with board members and the Parks and Recreation Department head staffers. According to the information Johnson received, the incident took place a little after 9 p.m. at M&H gas station, where the woman claimed she inhaled a significant amount of the mosquito spray, later causing her to become sick with pneumonia.
“It was my understanding a woman was pumping gas at a station, and the fogger went by, and she inhaled a good deal of this mosquito spray,” Johnson said of the alleged incident. “I heard she ended up with pneumonia.”
In addition, Johnson said he heard the woman was with another individual who witnessed the incident.
Parks Supervisor Steve Roth confirmed the incident took place, and said there was a mishap when the city staff member allegedly failed to turn off the mosquito fogger in the area in which it took place.