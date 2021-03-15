Woman denies charges in DUI crash that killed passenger

A 36-year-old Billings woman denied charges on Monday that she drove drunk, crashed and killed one of her passengers in October.

Appleen Inez Caplett pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence in the Oct. 19, 2020, death of Sheldon American Horse, 56. Caplett also pleaded not guilty to driving while her license was suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Caplett was driving her Subaru eastbound on Highway 87 near MetraPark when she jumped the concrete curbing and struck a Ford F-150 pickup, which spun away until it collided with the trailer it was hauling and stopped.

Caplett and her three passengers were taken to the hospital. Investigators believe none were wearing seat belts.

American Horse died two days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Caplett’s blood sample showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.336, according to charges. The legal limit is 0.08.

Charging documents do not specify the injuries of the occupants of the pickup.

Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely set bail at $100,000.

Reporter Juliana Sukut contributed to this story.

