Woman denies charges in fatal crash that killed her son

A woman pleaded not guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide charges related to a November crash that killed one of her children and paralyzed the other.

Kaylea Lynn Mullendore, 30, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault and four counts of criminal endangerment. She also denied driving on a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.

Mullendore was involved in a series of three wrecks that occurred near Gabel Road and South 32nd Street West on Nov. 23, 2019.

She was at one point driving 70 mph in the 35 mph zone and was under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors say.

Her two children and her niece were passengers in her car, according to charges.

She is accused of speeding away after being rear-ended in a traffic pileup involving a separate crash, and driving the wrong way at oncoming cars, striking one.

Mullendore's son, identified in court documents only as S.B., died at the Salt Lake City Primary Children's Hospital the next day.

Her daughter, 7, was paralyzed due to a spinal injury sustained in the crash, charges state.