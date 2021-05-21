Woman denies charges in Wyoming man's shooting death that led to standoff

A 31-year-old woman accused in the killing of a Wyoming man camping in Billings denied charges on Friday.
Kristy Lynn Chavez pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide by accountability in the April 23 death of Dennis Gresham, 33, of Sheridan, Wyoming.
The charge carries a penalty of between 10 and 100 years in prison, plus an additional two to 10 years for the use of a weapon.
Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada continued bail at $500,000. Defense attorneys could argue for a reduction in front of Chavez’s assigned judge at a later date.
Chavez and Michael McClure, both armed with a handgun, approached Gresham’s van while he was parked at the Yellowstone River RV Resort & Campground shortly before 6 a.m., charges state.
Chavez later told investigators she asked Gresham at the driver’s seat window for cigarettes and a ride, and that he said no.
An altercation between the two men ensued, and at some point Chavez said she got in the driver’s seat and began driving the van away, according to charges. Charging documents don’t specify exactly how or when she or McClure entered the van, but Chavez told investigators she remembered tripping over Gresham’s arm at one point as she moved around inside the vehicle.
She told detectives that as she was driving, she heard five gunshots and believed Gresham was killed.
Chavez and McClure were later pursued into Billings by law enforcement after they fled from an officer responding to a call about suspicious activity in Laurel. The van crashed, Chavez was arrested and McClure broke into a home on Billings’ far West End, engaging law enforcement in a standoff that lasted into the night before fatally shooting himself.
Police found Gresham’s body in the van. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy also confirmed multiple blunt force injuries.
Chavez told investigators she had met McClure just hours before they went to the campground the morning Gresham was killed. She said she couldn't recall exactly how they met but that it was likely when she was getting drugs.