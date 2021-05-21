Woman denies charges in Wyoming man's shooting death that led to standoff

A 31-year-old woman accused in the killing of a Wyoming man camping in Billings denied charges on Friday.

Kristy Lynn Chavez pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide by accountability in the April 23 death of Dennis Gresham, 33, of Sheridan, Wyoming.

The charge carries a penalty of between 10 and 100 years in prison, plus an additional two to 10 years for the use of a weapon.

Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada continued bail at $500,000. Defense attorneys could argue for a reduction in front of Chavez’s assigned judge at a later date.

Chavez and Michael McClure, both armed with a handgun, approached Gresham’s van while he was parked at the Yellowstone River RV Resort & Campground shortly before 6 a.m., charges state.

Chavez later told investigators she asked Gresham at the driver’s seat window for cigarettes and a ride, and that he said no.