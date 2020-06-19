Woman denies stabbing, killing man in her Billings home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 38-year-old woman is denying charges she fatally stabbed a Billings man inside her Terry Avenue home earlier in June.

Charlotte Rodarte-Spang pleaded not guilty Friday in Yellowstone County District Court to a single count of deliberate homicide. She is accused of killing 37-year-old Leon Gerald Gustafson on June 12.

District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $500,000, as requested by the state. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.

Rodarte-Spang stabbed Gustafson when he confronted her about hitting him in the face with a remote, according to charges.

The two were sitting on a couch at Rodarte-Spang's home, along with Rodarte-Spang's brother, when she yelled something about Gustafson "snitching" on her, charges state. Gustafson had allegedly gone there to buy meth.

The defendant's brother, Dustin Rodarte, told detectives his sister was known to keep knives on her and had stabbed others previously, according to charges.