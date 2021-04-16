Woman found dead in Billings, two people of interest also found dead in West Yellowstone

The Billings Police Department is working with Gallatin County authorities in investigating three deaths that occurred in Billings and West Yellowstone on Thursday.

Officers in Billings arrived a home on the 1000 block of Avenue B as part of a welfare check at 1:16 p.m., according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found a 64-year-old woman dead, and her body showed signs of trauma.

The Investigation Division was called to the scene. Following a search of the residence, detectives identified two people of interest who they wanted to find for questioning. Billings police issued information regarding the two people, along with a vehicle they may be driving, to all law enforcement agencies in Montana.

At around 10:30 that night, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office joined several other agencies in a chase of the suspected of the suspected vehicle in the West Yellowstone area, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The two people in the vehicle left on foot near the intersection Highway 287 and Highway 191, spurring a shelter-in-place order for local residents.