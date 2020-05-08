Woman gets probation for trying to drive three who had entered US illegally to Florida

A Florida woman was sentenced to probation on Friday for attempting to drive three people from Montana back to Florida, although the three had entered the U.S. illegally.

Mendez was paid $1,000 for gas and hotels for the trip from Florida to Montana and back, and was to be paid another $600 for making the trip, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The three Mexican nationals Mendez was picking up were to have an unspecified amount of money for her as well.