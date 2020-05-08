Woman gets probation for trying to drive three who had entered US illegally to Florida

A Florida woman was sentenced to probation on Friday for attempting to drive three people from Montana back to Florida, although the three had entered the U.S. illegally.
Lucia Marlene Mendez, 34, of Tampa, was sentenced to three years of probation during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.
Mendez was paid $1,000 for gas and hotels for the trip from Florida to Montana and back, and was to be paid another $600 for making the trip, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The three Mexican nationals Mendez was picking up were to have an unspecified amount of money for her as well.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.