GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Wyoming, police said.
Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said a relative found their bodies late Friday morning.
An investigation indicated Richard Massman shot Felicity Sjostrom with a handgun before shooting himself, Wasson said Tuesday.
