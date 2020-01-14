{{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Wyoming, police said.

Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said a relative found their bodies late Friday morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

An investigation indicated Richard Massman shot Felicity Sjostrom with a handgun before shooting himself, Wasson said Tuesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0