Photographs of missing person Lori Bray

Lori Bray, 57, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving the Cedar Ridge Casino. Her vehicle was located later that morning near Buffalo Trail and Laurel Airport Road. Anyone with information about Bray is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929

 Courtesy Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Lori Bray, a 57-year-old woman missing from the Laurel area.

Bray was last seen leaving the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by Sheriff Mike Linder. 

The Cedar Ridge Casino is located at 315 S. First Avenue in Laurel.

Bray's car was found later that morning near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road and she has not been seen since, according to Linder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-259-2929. 

