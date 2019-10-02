The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Lori Bray, a 57-year-old woman missing from the Laurel area.
Bray was last seen leaving the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by Sheriff Mike Linder.
The Cedar Ridge Casino is located at 315 S. First Avenue in Laurel.
Bray's car was found later that morning near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road and she has not been seen since, according to Linder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-259-2929.