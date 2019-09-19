A woman raped by an on-duty federal officer in 2015 is appealing after a lower court ruled against her claims.
The case against former Bureau of Indian Affairs officer Dana Bullcoming and his employer, the federal government, was appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters ruled against the plaintiff in August.
While Bullcoming is serving a three-year federal prison sentence for a criminal conviction in the matter, Watters ruled the federal government could not be held liable for his actions.
Although Bullcoming was in uniform and on duty at the time he visited the woman at her home and coerced her into having sex, he was acting outside the scope of his employment, the judge ruled.
The plaintiffs have objected to the finding, saying it was based on outdated Montana Supreme Court precedent.
Opening briefs with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are not due until December.
The woman is now raising a child who resulted from the rape.