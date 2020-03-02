Woman recovering after being shot at party in Huntley

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he couldn’t say whether the shooting was believed to be intentional or accidental.

“I can’t say it was intentional or not until we know more facts,” he said. “We’re not saying by any means that it was accidental.”

Linder said in a Monday press release that the incident was under investigation and no arrests had been made, although several people have been interviewed.

Deputies were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday for a noise complaint and later learned a gunshot victim was being treated at a Billings hospital.

Linder said the complainant estimated 150 people were attending the bonfire party near Rip Rap Road. But when deputies and troopers with Montana Highway Patrol arrived, “it was determined that there were probably twice the number of people” there than originally estimated, the release stated.

Deputies said the attendees looked to be adults, but that some individuals ran from the area when they arrived, the release stated.

The complainant said vehicles were being parked on a golf course property. Deputies located the party organizer, who said he would have the cars moved, according to the release.