Woman recovering after being shot at party in Huntley

A 20-year-old woman survived a gunshot wound to the chest while picking up her friend from a large bonfire party outside of Huntley early Saturday morning.
Ashton Zwetzig of Billings was recuperating Monday with family in Columbus after being treated at Billings Clinic Saturday.
A single bullet passed through both breasts, leaving her with four gunshot wounds, according to her mother, Tammy Zwetzig.
Tammy Zwetzig said her daughter drove herself to the hospital.
“She was in shock,” Tammy Zwetzig said. “She said, ‘All I know is I got there as fast as I could,’ because she was losing a lot of blood and she knew it. She didn’t have time for an ambulance, she didn’t have time for 911 out in Huntley.”
Ashton Zwetzig was sleeping Monday afternoon. She’s alternating between Tylenol and ibuprofen to manage the pain, her mother said. They’re changing her bandages and cleaning her wounds at least twice a day.
“They said if it would have been a quarter of an inch in, you know, deeper in her breast, it would have hit her lungs and it would have been fatal,” Tammy Zwetzig said.
Ten shell casings from a 9 mm handgun were found at the scene, the Columbus mother said, although investigators with the sheriff's office declined to provide any details about the case other than those released in the statement to the press.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he couldn’t say whether the shooting was believed to be intentional or accidental.
“I can’t say it was intentional or not until we know more facts,” he said. “We’re not saying by any means that it was accidental.”
Linder said in a Monday press release that the incident was under investigation and no arrests had been made, although several people have been interviewed.
Deputies were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday for a noise complaint and later learned a gunshot victim was being treated at a Billings hospital.
Linder said the complainant estimated 150 people were attending the bonfire party near Rip Rap Road. But when deputies and troopers with Montana Highway Patrol arrived, “it was determined that there were probably twice the number of people” there than originally estimated, the release stated.
Deputies said the attendees looked to be adults, but that some individuals ran from the area when they arrived, the release stated.
The complainant said vehicles were being parked on a golf course property. Deputies located the party organizer, who said he would have the cars moved, according to the release.
Tammy Zwetzig said her daughter does not drink and was only driving to the party to pick up a friend. A second friend rode along with her daughter to the party, but because that friend does not drive, she was unable to get Ashton Zwetzig to the hospital after she’d been shot.
Ashton Zwetzig’s injuries are forcing her to take time away from her studies at Bold Beauty Academy in Billings, her mother said. Friends, family and church members have stopped by to bring her flowers, chocolates and Dr. Pepper – her favorite soda.
Tammy Zwetzig said she felt “thankful that we’re together still, and that we’re not sitting here planning our daughter’s funeral. It’s unreal.”
Anyone with information on the incident in Huntley is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.