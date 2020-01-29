Woman seeks pardon for role in string of 1950s killings in Nebraska, Wyoming

In her pardon request, Clair, who now lives in Hillsdale, Michigan, said the Nebraska Board of Pardons has a chance to right a historical wrong.

"The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family and left with Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore," Clair wrote in her 2017 application, which the board is scheduled to consider on Feb. 18. "Receiving a pardon may somehow alleviate this terrible burden."

The infamous saga, which inspired the 1982 Springsteen song "Nebraska" and the 1973 film "Badlands" starring Sissy Spacek and Martin Sheen, began in November 1957 when Starkweather robbed and killed a 21-year-old gas station attendant in Lincoln. On Jan. 21, 1958, authorities say he went to his girlfriend's house and killed her three family members after her mother and stepfather told him to stay away.

Starkweather said Clair was home the entire time, but she said she wasn't and that when she got home, he met her with a gun and told her that her family was being held hostage and wouldn't be killed if she obeyed him. The two then set off and weren't captured until eight days later near Douglas, Wyoming, which is nearly 470 miles west of Lincoln.