A woman alleging an addictions counselor in Billings used her to obtain drugs has dismissed her lawsuit.
Lyndsey Kathryn Temple sued licensed addictions counselor April Barnes and Barnes’ employer, Alternatives Inc., in May, alleging that Barnes used her to obtain unspecified drugs and then used those drugs with her.
Temple moved to dismiss the lawsuit Nov. 27, or roughly seven months later, with all parties paying their own legal costs.
Attorneys for each party declined to comment, citing an agreement among all not to speak to the media.
In filings in U.S. District Court in Billings, attorneys for Alternatives said the company could not be held responsible for activity by an employee that took place outside of work.
Barnes was permitted to resign her position with Alternatives once the company learned of the allegations, the company said in court filings.
Attorneys for Barnes said Temple had consented to the activity that she later sued over. They also stressed that Barnes never had a supervisory role or any professional involvement with Temple while employed as a licensed addictions counselor at Alternatives.
Alternatives CEO Dave Armstrong said he could not comment on the case but said the nonprofit typically hears “very high satisfaction ratings” from their clients.
“We have a very professional staff, very well trained, qualified staff, and the standards for our addictions counselors are very high,” Armstrong said. “They perform excellently on the job, overall.”
Armstrong said Alternatives trains its staff carefully on company policy and takes action when it learns of violations.
