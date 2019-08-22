A packed courtroom is expected Friday morning for the double sentencing hearing for murderer Zachary David O’Neill.
Prosecutors and defense have agreed to recommend concurrent life sentences for the rape and attempted killing of a newspaper carrier in September 1998, and for the killing of Laurel teen Miranda Fenner two months later.
The newspaper carrier survived after having her throat cut by O’Neill. She is expected to testify Friday.
Friends or family of Fenner are also expected to take the stand.
O’Neill, now 39, was 18 when he carried out the attacks on the two women.
He’s also confessed to another attack that same autumn on a third woman, who died in 2013. That attack — a rape in Riverfront Park — will not be prosecuted, the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office announced.
The three cases remained unsolved for nearly two decades. O’Neill chose to confess in 2017. He told detectives with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office he felt "ashamed and regretful," according to charges.
He was prompted to confess, he said, by seeing justice done in a criminal case related to his stepbrother’s death in 2013.