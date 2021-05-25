Wrongful death suit against Livingston police set for trial

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Livingston man shot by police there in 2016 is set for trial in June.

The case was filed in 2018 in U.S. District Court against the City of Livingston, its police chief and the two officers who shot and killed Sean Patrick O’Brien.

O’Brien was killed Jan. 2, 2016, when officers responded to the Shopko in Livingston on reports that a man had been threatening employees.

Police said the 37-year-old man ran at officers with a knife and that attempts to use a Taser on him didn't work.

Attorneys for O’Brien’s estate dispute that, saying the utility knife was unopened and that he wasn’t brandishing it.

Two officers, Kevin Engle and Andrew Emanuel, opened fire on O'Brien, who died at the scene.