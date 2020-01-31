Wyoming cattle owner disputes animal cruelty allegations

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A trucking company owner and cattle raiser has testified against allegations of animal neglect that he and his son face in Wyoming.

David Love and his son are each charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found a pile of dead animals on the property, The Gillette News Record reported.

David Love took the stand Wednesday and said he allows his cattle and horses to die of old age at the end of their rodeo careers out of love instead of taking them to a killing plant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Love was working a job in Oklahoma when the animals were seized, but has no concerns leaving them with his son, who handles daily operations in Campbell County, he said.

Veterinarian Kyle Innes was called in to look at the animals and give body condition ratings in June and was "very certain" in his assessment that the animals weren't getting adequate care, authorities said.