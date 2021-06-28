Wyoming man calls to ask why he wasn't arrested, is arrested

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who asked a sheriff's dispatcher why he hadn't been arrested soon found himself in handcuffs.

The 62-year-old man called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday to ask why he hadn't been arrested after deputies raided his house the previous day.

Asked why he should be arrested, the man said meth use, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

The man also told a dispatcher 10 young men were following him.

Nobody had raided the man's house or was planning to arrest him, Reynolds said.

After the call, a deputy spotted the man driving and followed when he pulled off the road, the Gillette News Record reported.

The man allegedly told the deputy he had used methamphetamine a day and a half before and was still high. He did poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

