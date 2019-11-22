A 52-year-old Wyoming man is facing his 10th drunken driving offense after being pulled over in downtown Billings Thursday night.
James Raymond Mora is accused of driving drunk up South 27th Street. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted Mora’s pickup drive up onto a curb as it passed the MPH district office, charges state.
The trooper, who was leaving the parking lot, followed the pickup and saw it driving erratically, at one point driving the wrong way down a one-way alley, according to charges.
Mora was arrested and provided a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol content of 0.126, charges state.
You have free articles remaining.
Mora has nine previous drunken driving-related convictions from Wyoming, Utah and Montana dating back to 1989, prosecutors say.
Justice of the Peace David Carter set bond at $75,000 and required alcohol monitoring should Mora be released.
Court records list Mora as a resident of Cody, Wyoming.