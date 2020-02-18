14-year-old accused of driving into officer held on $100K bail

A judge has set bail at $100,000 for a teen boy accused of intentionally driving his car into a police officer on Saturday.

The boy has yet to be charged, but at an appearance in youth court on Tuesday, Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr found probable cause to detain the boy pending charges. The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide.

Regional Deputy Public Defender Kris Copenhaver said the $100,000 bail that prosecutors were seeking was “a very high bond in this matter,” but Fehr agreed with prosecutors that the amount was appropriate.

“Given what I do know about the nature of the offense, and the fact that we are dealing with a real-life victim, someone who puts on a uniform every day, I do believe that it is more than appropriate that bond be set at $100,000,” the judge said.

Officers were giving commands to the occupants of a vehicle near Monad Road and Bernard Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, when the car drove at an officer and struck him, according to a Billings Police Department press release.