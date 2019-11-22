A 24-year-old is being charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child.
Kody Winston Schreier pleaded not guilty to rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.
Prosecutors say Schreier assaulted a child who was born in 2013. The allegations were reported to law enforcement in 2018.
Schreier was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Bond is set at $100,000.