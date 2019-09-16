The teenager who shot at a man in a South Side neighborhood in November was sentenced to prison Monday.
Branden Kord Rockabove, 19, was sentenced to Montana State Prison for 15 years, with five years suspended. Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely followed a joint recommendation in issuing the sentence.
On Nov. 15, 2018, Rockabove drove alongside a man sitting in his vehicle near the 300 block of South 28th Street and fired four or five times.
The bullets struck multiple places on the driver's side of the vehicle but the man was uninjured, according to charges.
You have free articles remaining.
Rockabove was high on meth at the time, the judge said Monday.
Before shooting, Rockabove had pulled up behind the man while another car cut him off, according to charges. Rockabove then walked up to the man’s vehicle and demanded money, pointed a gun and stole his keys from the ignition, charges state.
Original charges of attempted deliberate homicide and robbery were later reduced to assault with a weapon.
Rockabove was found to be a medium risk to reoffend, according to the Department of Corrections’ Probation and Parole Division, the judge said.