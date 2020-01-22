Investigators are again seeking the public’s help in the case of a 42-year-old woman found dead in the Yellowstone River in 2018.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder issued a press release Wednesday seeking any information about the April 22, 2018, death of Harriet Wilson. Her body was pulled from the river near Two Moon Park in Billings. She had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. that day at the 3G’s Convenience Store on South 27th Street.
Linder is encouraging anyone to come forward with any information they believe is relevant. He said the press release was an effort to keep the case “out there in the public eye” to remind people that it remains unsolved.
“There’s a lot of media going on right now about missing and indigenous, and I think a lot of people are paying attention to that,” Linder said. “This is — it’s just another incident that people should be aware of as well.”
Wilson was injured before she died, and the case is being treated as a homicide, Linder has said. He declined to elaborate on her injuries, saying investigators are withholding certain details in order to protect the investigation.
The sheriff said investigators welcome even those facts and tips that they have already reviewed. Even if the information is duplicative, the sheriff’s office encourages people to come forward with what they know.
The office also sought the public's help in August 2018.
The sheriff’s office can be reached at 406-256-2929 or in person at 2323 2nd Avenue North.
