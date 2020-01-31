Yellowstone County district judge facing misconduct counts

The Montana Judicial Standards Commission has filed a formal complaint against Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada over allegations of misconduct during her successful 2018 campaign for 13th Judicial District judge.

The complaint, which contains seven counts, was filed Friday with the Montana Supreme Court.

Harada was presiding over criminal law and motion matters on Friday morning and could not immediately be reached for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Count one of the complaint alleges Harada violated the state’s Judicial Rules of Conduct by having an endorsement on her Facebook page by the Yellowstone County Republican Party. The rules prohibit judicial candidates from accepting or using endorsements from a political organization.

In July 2018, Harada also posted or allowed to remain posted on her Facebook page an endorsement by Denise Johnson, a Republican candidate for the state Legislature, and endorsement from Libertarian candidate for the U.S. House, Elinor Swanson.

The complaint was filed by retired District Judge Ed McLean, of Missoula.

The complaint also alleges Harada made false or misleading statements, publicly endorsed Republican candidates for other elected offices and “gave herself credit for approximately 80 jury trials while on inactive status with the Montana Bar association while a law clerk for a federal judge,” the complaint states.

Love 21 Funny 19 Wow 10 Sad 5 Angry 29

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.