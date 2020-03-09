Yellowstone County incumbent judges to run unopposed in general election

Two incumbent judges in Yellowstone County will run unopposed in November.

Judges Rod Souza and Gregory Todd both filed in January, and candidate filing closed on Monday at 5 p.m.

Souza was first elected in 2014 and is finishing up his first six-year term. Before taking the bench, Souza worked for 15 years in the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office and spent three of those years as chief deputy county attorney.

Souza presides over the Indian Child Welfare Act Court, which began operating in 2017 as the fifth such court in the U.S. The court aims to improve outcomes for child abuse and neglect cases involving Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Assiniboine and Sioux children.

Todd was appointed to a vacancy in 2000 and is the longest serving judge in the 13th Judicial District, which covers Yellowstone County. Before taking the bench, Todd worked in Bozeman as a deputy county attorney for three years and in Billings in private practice for 20 years.

Todd presides over the Family Recovery Treatment Court, which serves parents whose children have been removed due to parental substance abuse.

Both judges graduated from the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

