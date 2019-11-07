A man previously accused of producing child pornography saw his charges reduced to a drug-related offense this week.
Thomas Kent Stevens, who turns 30 on Friday, pleaded guilty Thursday to use of interstate facility in aid of racketeering in U.S. District Court.
Stevens was indicted in April with producing and possessing child pornography. Those charges carried a combined maximum of 50 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years for production.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the child porn counts in favor of a superseding information containing a single count of using an interstate facility in aid of racketeering. The new charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.
You have free articles remaining.
According to filings by the government, Stevens made a call from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in 2016 saying he needed to make $1,000 and asking if his mother could help another, unnamed woman get rid of “some product.”
The action was intended to promote or facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance, according to prosecutors.
The government filing also notes Stevens’ history of meth and marijuana use.
Stevens remains in custody in the county jail pending sentencing.