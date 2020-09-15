Yellowstone County inmate contracted COVID-19 after asking for release

The jail has purchased electrostatic sprayers for regular disinfecting. To clean cells, the jail bought a machine that has a hose that can spray down surfaces with cleaning solution and vacuum up the dirty liquid.

New inmates are held in intake for 72 hours before being moved to general population. Bodine said while at the start of the pandemic that the jail was holding new inmates for a full two weeks, it had to shorten the time span due to crowding. There is one men’s and one women’s unit to quarantine anyone known to have or suspected of having COVID-19.

Inmates showing any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 are tested. Known contacts of those who test positive are not automatically tested but have been in some cases. Jail staff rely on guidance from Correctional Health Partners, the county’s 24/7 on-site private medical provider, in determining when to test an inmate.

“Strack questions whether all such measures can, and are being utilized currently and that they will be effective to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” according to the petition.

Strack was slated to be transferred to the state prison, although transfers have halted. Even if he is transferred, there can be no guarantee that Strack will be housed in suitable conditions at the state prison to ensure he does not contract COVID-19, he alleges.