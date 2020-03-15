Yellowstone County judge admits all counts in misconduct complaint

Harada has been instructed not to contact Walter or her family, according to the accountant’s letter.

Fagg said that instruction came from McLean, whom the Judicial Standards Commission has relied on to investigate and handle the Harada complaints. Fagg said McLean was trying to protect Walter from “any pushback.”

Harada admitted to overstating her legal credentials when she gave herself two years of legal experience while practicing as a law student.

The complaint said she also claimed credit for approximately 80 jury trials while she was on inactive status as a federal law clerk.

Fagg said the jury trial experience was "a pretty big gray area" because she did gain legal knowledge from the experience. He said Harada ultimately concluded it was inappropriate to have claimed credit for the trials, and that was why she admitted to that portion of the complaint.

Harada also admitted to letting partisan endorsements that others posted to her campaign Facebook page remain on the page, despite judicial campaign rules prohibiting political activity. In her admission, Harada said she had attempted to contact the Judicial Standards Commission about one of the endorsements — from the Yellowstone County Republican Party — but that she did not hear back.