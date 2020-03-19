Yellowstone County judge says colleague's comments make misconduct process a 'mockery'

In a statement to The Gazette, Berst said that her client was “absolutely not” mentally unstable and that there was no basis for Harada to have raised that as a concern.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harada had threatened Walter with “blackballing” her law school application back in 2017, Berst said. But until the formal complaint against Harada was made public in January, Walter did not know Harada had followed through, the attorney said.

Walter graduated magna cum laude from Rocky Mountain College in December 2018. While she was denied admission at the Montana law school, her attorney said she was admitted at the two other schools where she applied, which were the University of Idaho and the University of North Dakota law schools.

Todd also criticized Harada’s explanation for having permitted an endorsement by the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee to remain on her campaign Facebook page, despite rules prohibiting judges from accepting partisan endorsements.

Harada had said she reached out to the Judicial Standards Commission for guidance but did not hear back.

“The feeble excuse that Harada tried to get JSC input regarding allowing partisan endorsements to remain on her Facebook is laughable,” Todd wrote. “What part of Rules 4.1(A)(3) and (7) did she not understand?”