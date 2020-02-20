Yellowstone County rape suspect jailed in new sex case in federal court

A 21-year-old man pending trial in state court on a rape charge is now facing a sex crime charge in federal court.

James Robert Patterson faces one count of coercion and enticement in U.S. District Court in Billings. He has not yet been arraigned.

Patterson is accused in a criminal complaint of coercing a 14-year-old girl into sex in 2018 in Stillwater County. He told investigators he did have sex with the girl but that it was consensual, according to the complaint.

In Yellowstone County District Court, Patterson is currently awaiting trial on a single count of sexual intercourse without consent. In that case, he’s accused of having sex with a 15-year-old.

Patterson was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Jan. 31 on a federal hold.

