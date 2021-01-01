Yellowstone County sees 19 homicides in 2020

In another case, a mother and father had their last moments with their son while driving him to the hospital after hearing him get shot.

The 19 homicides represent fatal wounds from gunshots, stabbings or assault, or neglect, in the case of the infant. (While the autopsy revealed broken bones, the medical examiner determined neglect was the cause of death.)

Traffic-related fatalities are not included in the tally.

The numbers mark a record since at least 2006, the earliest year for which complete data was available. The closest year, in 2015, saw 11 homicides, according to data from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department.

