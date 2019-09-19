RED LODGE — Kate Croft, direct services manager at Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Carbon County, was presented the 2019 Matt Dale Outstanding Advocate of the Year Award by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox at a ceremony in Red Lodge on Sept. 13.
Croft, an advocate for survivors of sexual or domestic abuse, was awarded for her ability to assist people in crisis and help them navigate the criminal justice system, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Justice. She was nominated for the award by colleagues and crime victims.
You have free articles remaining.
Fox also recently presented the award to this year’s two other honorees: Montana National Guard Judge Advocate Beverly Schneider, of Helena, and attorney Rennie Wittman, of Miles City.
For more information, go to dojmt.gov.